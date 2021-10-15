In a viral tweet, a woman claims a man tried to break into her hotel room around 1 a.m.

A lady tweeted on Wednesday, October 11, in a now-viral thread, that a man allegedly tried to break into her hotel room in Washington, D.C. at 1 a.m. She highlighted concerns about human trafficking in the area in the discussion.

The tweet, which has received over 22,200 retweets and 41,000 likes, stated that a man tried to break into Maya Angelique’s room at the Cambria Hotel in Washington, D.C. when she was staying there.

Angelique claimed she was showering in her hotel room at 1 a.m. when a man wearing a blue shirt, pants, and a mask tried to “violently” break into her room, according to the tweet. He allegedly had a key to her room, she claimed.

Angelique claimed that she had closed the door from the inside and used the doorstop to prevent the suspect from entering the room. He allegedly yelled “open the f**king door” as he tried to shatter the doorstop to get access to the room.

She stated she saw through the peephole as the man rushed down the hallway and away from her room until she finally closed the door. In the Tweet, she said, “I was in the shower alone and naked.”

“DC is one of the country’s top human trafficking cities,” Angelique said in the post. “When it comes to black girls going missing, no one gives a damn.” Human trafficking, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, is a multibillion-dollar criminal “business” that impacts 24.9 million individuals worldwide. Despite the fact that human trafficking is under-reported, the NHTH estimates that they have received 276,654 contacts and seen over 63,000 trafficking cases since 2007. Each case may involve multiple victims of human trafficking.

Even more alarming data exist within these high numbers, with Black women accounting for more than 40% of human trafficking victims. The “adultification” and sexualization of Black girls, according to the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, adds to racial bias.

“Compared to the males who really pay money for the’service,’ law enforcement continues to arrest a large percentage of Black women for sex trafficking,” the CBCF observed. “Furthermore, the legislation must provide protection to Black women and girls who have been victims of. This is a condensed version of the information.