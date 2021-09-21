In a viral TikTok video, a woman shares a coworker’s “scary” remark about Gabby Petito’s case.

In reaction to the ongoing Gabby Petito case, a lady turned to social media last week to report a “scary” remark made by one of her male employees. Her coworker’s remark has enraged many women, and the video has swiftly racked up over 600,000 views.

The statement, however, is neither the first nor the most recent disrespectful remark made about the case.

TikToker thearykahb uploaded an alleged comment made by a male employee upon hearing about Petito’s disappearance in a video titled, this is disturbing.

At response to a female going missing and her bf [boyfriend]being the prime suspect, the guy in my workplace kept saying, ‘he presumably [sic]got tired of her s**t and dropped her on the side of the road.’

Naturally, the remark infuriated many women, who stated that they had heard similar remarks from men in their communities.

Vanessa commented, “I keep hearing this from guys, and it’s honestly terrifying how okay they are with it.”

“Nah cuz my male mates [sic]first reaction when I told him about gabby missing was ‘he definitely killed her cuz [sic]she was bugging him,’” TikToker Clean queen continued. She added two red flag emojis to her comment.

Others suggested that the coworker’s statement reflected his own “cruel” personality.

“No,” Misa continued, “because a true [sic]GOOD person would not abandon a woman in the middle of f**king nowhere.” “You’re being cruel. He was well aware of what he was doing.”

Whitney advised, “I would consider going to HR honestly because when men feel comfortable speaking angrily, that’s a red flag.”

Unfortunately, this isn’t the only rude comment about the case to go viral this week.

A Fox News reporter, Raymond Arroyo, was lambasted for labeling the Petito case a “big diversion” from other political events, according to this website.

“…Need to take a step back on this, with all that’s happening in the globe, what’s happening on our southern border, and abroad and at home,” Arroyo stated during a live broadcast. Please pardon me if I think this, the entire tale, is a tremendous distraction.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime film, a continuous mini-series for America. But I believe it is primarily a local story. This is a condensed version of the information.