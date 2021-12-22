In a viral TikTok video, a woman claims that her gym refused to ban a stalker who followed her home.

The woman, named as Jessi Balter, 25, posted a 25-second video of herself doing out on the day of the alleged event. A text overlay is overlaid on top of the video to explain what happened.

She said that a gym member followed her into her apartment, and that when she reported the event to the gym, they “refused to ban him,” according to Fitness Volt.

“How can they be more concerned about a contract than the safety of their own members???”

In the video, Balter states.

“Check your priorities, LA Fitness,” she said in the post, “and get these filthy males out of your gym.”

Balter told Daily Dot that she didn’t publish the video to “cancel” LA Fitness, but rather to raise awareness about how to safeguard women who go to the gym.

“I made the video to give ladies a safe place to see that they are not alone.” Things like this, unfortunately, happen all the time in gyms and other places and go unnoticed. “I hope my video has inspired more women to share their stories, or at least consider doing so,” she told the site.

Meanwhile, the video has amassed over 6.5 million views since its release. Several people expressed their opinions in the comments area.

“Okay, so he utilized their gym at a hunting ground, putting other members in danger, but they still want the monthly fee?”

One person made a comment.

Another person added, “And males think we’re dramatic for demanding women-only gyms.”

In a follow-up video, the woman stated that the gym’s management contacted her and agreed that the incident had been handled incorrectly. The gym’s management also assured her that if she decides to contact law authorities, the gym will totally support her.

Meanwhile, a LA Fitness spokesman refuted the company’s refusal to suspend the man in an email to Daily Dot.

"We never said no to banning this man." We have no idea who he is, or we would have banned him! This information has not been provided by her. If you look at her most recent post on the subject, you'll find that she goes into greater detail about what she's told us, which has never included a name or any other information about her assailant. She claims she is not at ease doing so. She's done it.