In a viral TikTok video, a woman blasts a stranger who texted her after overhearing her phone number.

People have used TikTok to share strange, amusing, and wholesome events. In a video that has been viewed nearly 450,000 times, TikToker @allyh0pe used the popular social media platform to show a text message she received from someone.

“Hello!” read the text. I was at the Burlington register with you earlier today and heard you give your receipt number. “My name is Jack, and I was the orange-shirted guy.”

While seeming surprised, the TikTok user lipsynced along to Miley Cyrus’ song Twinkle Song’s lyric “What does it mean?” “Not only does Burlington offer coats, they also have creeps 🙂 2 for 1 deal,” said the caption on the video.

Viewers flocked to the comments section to voice their opinions on “Jack’s” effort to contact @allyh0pe.

One TikTok user said, “The fact that he saw nothing wrong with this.”

Another person expressed their displeasure by saying, “The reason I hate it when places ask for my phone number.” I’m always afraid that someone will do something like this, and they did! “Be careful, girl.”

Another user commented, “There’s nothing charming about it.” “Depending on how clever they are, they may be able to learn WAY TOO MUCH about you merely by utilizing your personal phone number.”

“EXACTLYYYYY,” wrote @allyh0pe in response to the remark.

Others, including the TikToker, made light of the strange circumstance.

Several others compared the technique to the popular Netflix show You, which follows serial killer Joe Goldberg.

“At the very least, he pays attention. A commenter said, “That’s a good start.”

Under another user’s comment, @allyh0pe suggested that she should have responded with her Venmo identity.

However, not everyone agreed that “Jack” made the incorrect decision.

One commenter remarked, “If you don’t ask, you’ll never know.”

“Wait, I honestly would think this is romantic if the dude was around my age,” another TikTok user remarked.

Another mourned, “Ok, but he genuinely seems real.” “The way he wrote it, the way he presented himself and informed you who he was, seemed like positives. I’m sure he was simply trying to be brave.”

While the video’s author felt horrible about the comment and praised Jack for trying to connect with her, she believed he should have asked her for her phone number in person.

While some people voiced their opinions, others remained silent. This is a condensed version of the information.