In a viral TikTok video, a Dunkin Donuts employee makes butter coffee, and internet users react.

There are various ways to flavor your coffee — some choose conventional mocha or seasonal pumpkin — but online users found it difficult to accept the sight of butter coffee.

A Dunkin Donuts employee was recently shown in a video adding butter to their signature coffee, and the footage quickly became a source of intense dispute.

The video, which was posted on TikTok on Nov. 22 under the handle @adabadayy, shows a waitress pouring butter in a customer’s coffee at the latter’s request. The video, which was captioned “Y’all are sick,” went viral, gaining 11.3 million views and 242,400 likes to date.

The woman can be seen in the video scooping butter into the coffee and waiting for it to melt before pouring. The video’s caption reads, “When a customer requests butter in his coffee.”

In terms of public opinion, the video caused a schism among internet users. While one side said that it wasn’t a particularly intriguing recipe for caffeine addicts to explore, the other side argued that adding butter to one’s coffee is beneficial to one’s health.

In the comments section, a person named @kalakeene remarked, “Butter is cream that’s been shook and drained.” “Once upon a time, a customer requested SALT in his coffee,” @nicollee.da wrote. In the comments area, @superheavysamurai commented, “We’ll ask them respectfully but firmly to go.”

It’s not like folks haven’t experimented with putting butter in their coffee. It was dubbed a healthy fusion by many celebrities, including Joe Rogan and Halley Barrey. Many people prefer butter coffee, which is produced by blending black coffee with butter and MCT oil (a synthetic oil rich in medium-chain triglycerides or MCTs). MCT oil is thought to help with weight loss via improving metabolism.

“Bullet coffee is what it’s called. In fact, it’s fantastic for digestion “In the comments, one person named @kirtitewani made a point.