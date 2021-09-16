In a viral Reddit post, the internet backs Dad for canceling his son’s birthday party due to a cruel gift.

People parent their children in a variety of ways, and many have strong beliefs about how it should be done. After posting to the Am I the A**hole subreddit, one father, known as Throwaway 3994 on Reddit, received praise for his parenting, wondering if he was wrong for canceling his son’s birthday because of a harsh present mocking his stepson and wife’s infertility.

“Benjamin,” the poster’s son, is 17 years old, and “Matt,” the poster’s stepson, is 32 years old. Throwaway 3994 noted that despite their age difference, the two maintain a friendly relationship. “Benjamin is known for his ‘sense of humor,’ but I don’t think he’s funny,” he remarked.

Benjamin had previously made comments regarding Matt and his wife’s infertility, stating he wouldn’t know “what it’s like to have a niece or nephew and probably never will,” according to Throwaway 3994.

Despite the fact that he said he requested Benjamin to tone down the jokes, his request was ignored.

Benjamin presented Matt with a gift at his birthday celebration. Matt discovered a red t-shirt with the words “Best Dad Ever” emblazoned on the front when he unwrapped it.

Throwaway 3994 wrote, “I felt terrible.” “As Benjamin laughed, I continued shaking my head, encouraging him to try it on so everyone could see how it looked on him.”

Throwaway 3994 got into an altercation with Benjamin after Matt and his wife left.

Throwaway 3994 said, “He said there are literally thousands of people wearing [t-shirts] that say a bunch of stuff and that in no way means they disparage the person wearing them and it’s not like every [t-shirt] people wear has to be correct with their lives.”

Benjamin’s planned birthday dinner reservation was canceled by the poster, who claimed that the gift was “tacky at best and cruel at worst.”

When negotiations failed, Benjamin contacted his aunt and uncle, who, according to Throwaway 3994, treat him as if he were their own kid. He then got into a fight with Benjamin’s uncle, who remarked, “It’s not his fault some people are hypersensitive and can’t take a joke.”

Throwaway 3994 stated he didn’t want to talk about it any further and suggested they host his birthday party instead.

