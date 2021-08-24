In a viral post, the internet’s “worst MIL” demands to wear a wedding gown to her son’s wedding.

After learning that her future mother-in-law wanted to wear her own wedding gown to the wedding, a bride-to-be did what any of us would do: she turned to Facebook for advice.

The interaction between the bride-to-be and her fiancee’s mother went popular on Reddit’s Monster-in-Law subreddit after being reposted on Facebook and featured on Imgur.

In the viral text exchange, the bride-to-be learns that her fiance’s mother has already chosen a dress for the wedding in Fall 2022. She texted her future MIL to see what the outfit looked like, surprised. That’s when she understood she’d been played for a fool.

The fiance’s mother texted back, “I told my baby that I HAD a dress and did not purchase one.” That’s when the bride-to-be inquired about the gown.

“I’m sure you’ve already seen it. Isn’t it true that I didn’t show you my wedding album last week?” The mother-in-law went on to say something more. She then sends a photo of a long-sleeve lace gown on the floor, which she identifies as her old wedding gown.

In an effort to de-escalate the situation, the bride-to-be offers to assist her fiance’s mother in finding a new dress for the wedding.

“Excuse me, I’m not trying to be harsh, but are you planning on wearing your bridal gown to our wedding? Instead, we could assist you find something similar that matches our chosen colors,” the bride texted back.

Her future MIL, much to her chagrin, expressed her fury via text message. “You skank, don’t play these games with me,” she said. “It’s MY son’s wedding, and I’m footing the bill for more than half of it. I’m going to wear whatever f**king dress I want, and if you have anything to say about it… well, good luck to your family; I’m sure they can’t afford it because I’m already paying for more than half.”

She went on in an attempt to totally guilt trip the bride-to-be. “Don’t even consider trying to sabotage this moment for me. You know, the rest of my children will not marry during my lifetime, and this will be the only wedding of my children that I will attend.”

The bride was taken aback by the intense exchange and wasn't convinced it was worth it at first.