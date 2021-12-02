In a viral post, the internet slammed a guy who demanded a written apology from his pregnant wife.

On Reddit, a woman went popular after she revealed that she had canceled her husband’s five-day Christmas plans with his entire family after he issued the invitations without informing her. He asked that she write him an apology since she didn’t want his entire family at their house.

In just six hours, the woman, known only as u/No355356, submitted her dilemma on Reddit’s popular “Am I The A**hole” topic, where she garnered over 15,000 votes and 3,400 comments.

u/No355356 wrote in the post that she and her spouse, 39, had been married for four years and have a two-year-old child. She also revealed that she is six months pregnant with her and her husband’s second kid.

She also stated that she had a full-time job and that her spouse works three night shifts each week.

“This entire drama began days ago,” she wrote in the message. “My hubby comes from a big family. And they’d all get together at his father’s place every Christmas. My father-in-law passed away a year ago, and this year, as the family’s man, my husband opted to host Christmas at our home.” u/No355356 revealed that her husband sent out invitations for a five-day Christmas celebration to all of his family members, a total of roughly 26 people, but she was unaware of it.

“I discovered by mistake and was too surprised to react,” the message stated. “When I challenged him about it, he told me not to be startled and to just get accustomed to it because, with his father’s death, he is now the family’s ‘head,’ and all significant family events will be held in our house and in his presence.” She explained that she told him he should’ve talked to her first, given her other obligations, which include a full-time work and caring for their baby.

“He claimed we’d be fine if I took time off work,” the post explained, “but it would mean more work later and would take away from my maternity leave.” “I insisted that he revoke the invitations, but he refused, exclaiming, ‘over my dead body,’ and then leaving.” u/No355356 said she ended up texting everyone who received a Christmas invitation to inform them that they will not be hosting this year. That’s what she claimed when her husband. This is a condensed version of the information.