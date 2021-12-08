In a viral post, the internet backs a Redditor who claims she will no longer pay her parents’ expenses.

A woman turned to Reddit to say that she is ready to move out after living with her parents as a young mother and paying their bills, while her parents still expect financial assistance.

Living In Mountains, a Reddit member, made a post to the “Am I The A**hole” section that has received over 11,000 votes.

Her parents encouraged her to live with them and help with childcare after she had her son at the age of 20 and became a single mom. In exchange, the Redditor offered to assist with rent and other obligations. She eventually began to cover all of the household expenses.

According to a 2019 article from U.S. News, it’s advisable to avoid expecting teenage children to handle household expenses whenever possible. However, the essay notes that some families may have no choice but to ask their child for assistance. When your child is a “boomerang kid”—an adult child who comes home—asking for financial assistance is appropriate, according to the article, because it not only teaches financial responsibility but also allows parents to pursue other savings goals.

When she first moved back in with her parents, the Redditor said she was paying half the rent and $200 in bills.

“My dad lost his job after months of this arrangement, and my mother didn’t work,” she wrote. “I had a decent career that paid well, so I took on all of the household costs while my father looked for a new job. I’m talking about entire rent, groceries, utilities, television, smartphones, gas, auto insurance, and even money spent on them.” She said her parents told her after a year of her father hunting for work that he would no longer be looking since he was “old and tired”—she later added that both parents are 52 years old.

She paid all of the bills for three years because she was grateful for their assistance in caring for her kid. Though she desired a change after meeting her now-husband, her parents expected him to move in.

“My husband and I discussed, and we agreed to buy our own apartment, establish our own family, our own life, and offer my kid the opportunity to have a family,” she wrote. This is a condensed version of the information.