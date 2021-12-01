In a viral post, the internet backed a woman who called her sister’s treatment of her son “cruel.”

On Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole” topic, a lady stated she called her sister “mean” and “cruel” for the way she handled her son, who needed an MRI.

SmudgestC commented in her article that her nephew has always disliked being confined and prefers to walk around freely. Her sister, on the other hand, thinks it’s simply a phase, she claimed.

The problem arose when the Redditor’s nephew had to undergo some tests, which resulted in the requirement for an MRI after a scan revealed he had a brain mass. These scans need the use of devices that are confined in a small space. SmudgestC went to the appointment with her sister and nephew and questioned her sister whether she told him what to anticipate, to which she said that she didn’t.

“It’s a peaceful journey, and when we get there, my nephew had a nervous breakdown when they try to put him in the MRI machine,” the Redditor remembered. “He’s crying, shivering, sweating, and hiding behind the trash can.” Her sister allegedly tried to force him onto the table, but doctors were unable to proceed with the treatment due to his inability to settle down.

SmudgestC stated in an update that she attempted to calm him down by explaining that the MRI machine would not harm him, but it was too late and he could not be consoled.

“Why are you so foolish,’ ‘You spent my time for nothing,’ ‘Are you pleased now,’ ‘You may say goodbye to all your belongings,'” the Redditor said her sister yelled at her nephew when they returned to the car.

SmudgestC told her sister that the incident was her fault because she didn’t prepare her nephew for the process while knowing he is claustrophobic.

She wrote, “I told her she was harsh and cruel to her son.”

According to an article released by Intermountain Medical Imaging, persons who suffer from claustrophobia might avoid panic attacks by asking questions regarding the test ahead of time, listening to music, and stretching before the procedure begins.

