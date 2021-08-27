In a viral post, the bride’s parents are slammed for skipping her wedding to avoid vaccinations.

When the vaccination was introduced at the beginning of the year, it gave couples hoping to spend their wedding day during the current coronavirus pandemic a ray of hope. According to bride Amy Bettys’ tweet, which has over 57,000 likes, her parents have decided to postpone her wedding rather than get the vaccine.

“My parents just told me they’re not going to my wedding because they don’t want to get vaccinated, and AAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH her first tweet stated.

Bettys also mentioned that she and her boyfriend are requiring all visitors to be screened and vaccinated.

People planning an event must obey the norms and laws given forth by municipal, state, tribal, and territory governments, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Bettys also mentioned the New York City vaccine mandate, which compels people to provide proof of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in order to eat at restaurants, go to the gym, or attend live performances.

Many Twitter users expressed their support for the bride-to-be, including Academy Award-winning actress Patricia Arquette.

Arquette wrote, “I’m sure that’s disappointing.” “Please accept my apologies. Regardless, you’re going to be a stunning bride, and you’re marrying the proper man.”

Another person added, “I’m really sorry.” “There are no words to express how difficult it is to comprehend their decision.”

“I’m sure it’s painful,” one person remarked, “but honestly, if they’re that invested in remaining public health hazards over their child’s wedding, you’re better off without them.”

Other people related to Bettys and gave their own stories.

“Rather of getting vaccinated, my grandparents have decided not to see their grandchildren in person…

We offered FaceTime, which they accepted only once. So I guess we now know what their priorities are…,” one Twitter user remarked.

One person made a good-hearted offer, writing, “My daughter lives in Brooklyn, she’s a three-hour trip from me.” If you need a vaccinated mom and dad stand-in, my husband and I will be delighted to assist you. She frequently lends us to her acquaintances who have parents who are…um…not like us.”

According to the CDC, the Delta strain of the virus is more contagious than other strains and can cause more serious illness.