In a viral post, a bridesmaid claims she got ‘cold shoulders’ for refusing to give up her necklace.

After claiming in a now-viral Reddit post that she received “cold shoulders” at a wedding ceremony for refusing to let the bride, Mary, wear her jewelry, a bridesmaid has won internet support.

On Tuesday, she posted the story under the moniker u/BlueRoses95 in Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” section. The post has received over 13,000 votes and 2,000 comments so far.

The bridesmaid claimed in the article that the jewelry was a gift from her fiancé.

“He purchased me a gorgeous opal necklace on a gold chain specifically to wear to the wedding because it matched [sic]my bridesmaid outfit,” she said.

“I asked Mary in our bridal party group chat whether it was okay if we brought our own jewelry to the wedding, and she responded no problem,” she went on to say.

The bridesmaid was correct to counsel Mary about the necklace, according to wedding planner Zola.

“Jewelry that the bride may approve for a night out or another special occasion may not be appropriate for her wedding,” according to the website. “Rather of assuming, double-check, especially if you’re planning to wear something more trendy.” Bridesmaids were also advised to avoid going “overboard” with their jewelry and to stick to their own particular style, according to the wedding website.

Mary, on the other hand, thought the jewelry was neither ostentatious nor offensive. Indeed, the bridesmaid stated that Mary adored it, to the point where Mary requested if they might “swap” necklaces.

Other members of the bridal party praised the idea, suggesting that Mary’s “something borrowed” could be the bridesmaid’s necklace. The bridesmaid, on the other hand, refused to hand over the piece of jewelry.

“Mary and the other bridesmaids persisted in insisting that it was her wedding and her pictures, and I wasn’t being accommodating,” she added.

When it became evident that the bridesmaid would not let Mary to wear the necklace, Mary is said to have begged the bridesmaid to take it off. The bridesmaid rejected once more.

“At the ceremony and reception, I got a lot of cold shoulders and unpleasant stares. I was miserable. Mary’s sister approached me after the first dance to express her displeasure. This is a condensed version of the information.