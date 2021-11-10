In a viral post, a babysitter was fired after allegedly telling children that they were “her babies.”

Parents want to know that their children are in the hands of someone trustworthy. However, after learning that she was referring to her children as “her babies,” one mother commented on Reddit that she was no longer employing her mother-in-friend law’s as a babysitter. AAll Jkh revealed in her post on the “Am I the A**hole” forum, which has received over 9,000 votes and over 900 comments, that she and her husband were looking for a babysitter, and her mother-in-law recommended that her friend watch them for free. AAll Jkh consented to let her mother-in-friend law’s babysit after her mother-in-law insisted a few more times. After a few months of good sailing, things took a turn when the Redditor’s oldest child asked if she was their biological mother.

“I was perplexed and inquired as to what she was implying,” AAll Jkh wrote. “It turns out that MIL’s friend had been telling my kids that they were her babies, and when they protested, she yelled at them, telling them that I was only their moneymaker and that she was their true mommy.” They sought a new babysitter and informed her mother-in-law that they would no longer have her friend over since they were unhappy with what their child said after the Redditor informed her husband.

AAll Jkh wrote, “Well, MIL didn’t take it well.” “Over the phone, she screamed, ‘My friend doesn’t have any kids or grandchildren, so your kids are the closest thing she’s had to it, and you’re going to take it away from her?'” The Redditor stated she received a snapshot of her mother-in-pal law’s crying on the couch later that night.

Many people set limits for themselves in any work they do, and nannying or babysitting is no exception.

Firm boundaries and clear expectations, according to care.com, a provider that provides various care services, are essential.

While it isn’t “a negative thing” for a nanny to feel like they are a part of the family, appropriate boundaries should be maintained, according to the organization.

AAll Jkh worried that banning her mother-in-friend law’s from babysitting was the wrong thing to do, but commentators said she did the right thing and even questioned her mother-in-law.

