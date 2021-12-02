In a viral photo, a woman is arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at an infant.

Rossie Dennis, 60, of Corpus Christi, Texas, was reportedly arrested after a photo went popular on Reddit. The photograph was shot from inside a car and depicts the suspect pointing a gun at the occupants, one of them is said to be a six-month-old baby. The altercation was said to have started over a parking space, according to police.

The image was characterized as a “parking conflict” outside an H-E-B supermarket in Corpus Christi in the now-viral post, which was shared last week in the “Texas” subreddit. “A woman pulls out a gun and points it at a woman in her car with her [six]month old baby because she thought she parked in her parking spot,” read the caption. Before moderators locked the discussion, it had received over 44,000 upvotes and 1,800 comments.

Dennis’ arrest was confirmed by the Corpus Christi Police Department in a Facebook post on Tuesday. The warrant “results from an incident that happened at around 12:21 pm on November 24, 2021, where officers were dispatched…for a disturbance in progress,” according to the statement. The statement acknowledged, “Upon arrival, officers were notified that a conflict had occurred in the parking lot over a parking space.” “The perpetrator brandished a firearm at the victims and threatened to shoot them.” Officers were able to recognize the woman from a video taken by one of the victims. Authorities stated that Dennis reportedly pointed her gun at “victims” in the car, but they did not confirm whether the mother and newborn depicted in the Reddit post were the victims.

Dennis was arrested on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges on Tuesday, and her bail was set at $50,000.

According to Criminal Defense Lawyers, aggravated assault in Texas encompasses “any assault felony, including threatening someone with bodily injury” when a “deadly weapon” is displayed. In most cases, aggravated assault is a second-degree felony, according to the online reference.

While it’s unknown when Dennis will appear in court, social media users were quick to weigh in on the situation.

“Oh, for this, she’ll definitely see the inside of a courtroom.” “Texas law enforcement takes brandishing like this very seriously, especially with a little child nearby,” u/moondogmk3 commented.

