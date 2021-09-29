In a viral message to Liverpool fans, Alberto Moreno clarifies the Manchester United insult.

Despite insulting Manchester United during Villarreal’s Europa League final victory last season, former Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno has maintained that he does not “hate” them.

When the Spanish team won their first major European title in Gdansk in May, Moreno was one of the scorers in an amazing penalty shootout.

The left-back then celebrated in the dressing room with a live video on his Instagram account, saying: “For all the Liverpool fans, vamos (let’s go)!” Get out, Manchester United! Man United, go out of here.”

The video went viral and was hailed by Liverpool fans who were ecstatic that their fierce rivals in the North West had been defeated.

Moreno has sought to clarify the situation before of Villarreal’s Champions League match against United at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening.

He told Spanish news site Marca, “I remembered Liverpool a lot since it is in my heart, just like Sevilla.”

“However, I don’t want that term to be misinterpreted as implying that I despise United.

“It was the product of the moment’s euphoria. Because you perceive yourself as a member of a little club in a small town that has never made it to a (European) final.

“And then beating Manchester United on penalties… I was suspended in mid-air. It wasn’t, however, a feeling of contempt or loathing.

“In addition, I have friends and team-mates in the national team, including David De Gea in the under-21s and Juan Mata in the senior group. It was never malevolent in any way.”

After a 1-1 draw in the Europa League final, Moreno scored Villarreal’s fourth penalty, and Unai Emery’s team went on to win 11-10 on penalties.

“After putting it away, I thought about it,” the ex-Red continued. ‘Alberto, you’ve had a lot of balls to take the fourth penalty,’ I told myself, because if I missed it and they scored, the game would be finished.

“Thank God it arrived, and what joy he brought me.”