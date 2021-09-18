In a violent seaside murder, a Liverpool man killed his pregnant mistress.

A Liverpool guy, characterized as an above-average student and a talented footballer who attended church on a regular basis, would go on to commit a heinous crime.

Patrick Mahon’s horrible act occurred nearly a century ago, but it still has the power to shock with its cold-blooded cruelty and savagery.

It involved a married man murdering and dismembering his mistress, Emily Kaye, who was pregnant with his child and with whom he had been having an unlawful affair.

Mahon burned some of her body parts and boiled others in an attempt to dispose of her remains, while police discovered her heart in a biscuit tin.

Patrick Mahon was born in the town of Edge Hill in the year 1890. In the 1890 and 1901 censuses, he was recorded at 13 Helena Street with his middle-class Irish parents. The previous car park for Taskers DIY store, which is now closed, was located on this street.

There was nothing in Mahon’s early life that suggested he would become a cold-blooded killer. He worked as a clerk in Liverpool, and a piece in The Washington Newsday when he was originally detained for the murder included a remark from a shopkeeper on Tithebarn Street who had hired him about 1910.

“I got him a job in my office,” it continued. “He was a pleasant person, perhaps a little shy at first, but a skilled clerk.”

However, there were early warning indicators, such as a pattern of acquisitive crime that progressed to more serious crimes, including acts of violence.

Mahon’s unstable lifestyle and criminal behavior forced him to move around the country frequently, and it was only by chance that he was not a convicted killer even when he attacked Emily Kaye in April 1924.

Another woman, who had been struck nine times in the head by Mahon with a hammer eight years before, had only survived because she had a thick head of hair.

He had been apprehended when burgling a residence in Surrey and had been beaten unconscious. Mahon was holding her and pleading for mercy when she awoke.