In a video that has been viewed over 5 million times, a “waterproof” cat mystifies the internet.

It’s not difficult to locate a cat video on the internet, but one video of a cat that appears to be water-resistant is now enthralling millions.

Shorthair cat from the United Kingdom Huffie appears to adore water, even if he can’t fully appreciate it because it runs directly off him.

The video demonstrating Huffie’s “waterproof” powers, which was shared by his owner on September 8, has been seen over 5 million times and liked over 800,000 times.

In the video, Huffie’s owner wrote, “When you’re attempting to take a shower, but you’re waterproof.” Huffie may be seen pawing at the running faucet as the water drips upon his fur and appears to flow off.

Despite the fact that some viewers suspected magic or deceit, Huffie is simply a British shorthair cat. Shorthairs have a “water-repellent coat” that is “short, dense, and soft,” according to Pets Best.

Nonetheless, the waterproof effect has wowed online viewers, who have swamped the comments section with jokes.

After many jokes that Huffie had been sprayed with the product, Crep Protect, a U.K. shoe rain and stain protectant spray business, replied, “Officially changing our name to Cat Protect.”

One TikTok user joked, “When you want WAP but it simply ain’t happening.”

Another person inquired, “When did they release waterproof cats?”

The video can also be viewed in its entirety here.

Because of their easygoing disposition, British shorthairs like Huffie are frequently regarded as the ideal pet. “They’re active without being raucous, friendly without being cloying, and smart without feeling compelled to demonstrate their intelligence by figuring out how to open your refrigerator. British shorthair cats are easygoing and, if socialized as kittens, will treat everyone in the family (including dogs and other cats) as a good friend,” according to Daily Paws.

Huffie’s shower may have gone viral, but he’s also joined another famous TikTok craze, in which cats “remember” their previous lives as Egyptian gods.

