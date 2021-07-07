In a video that has been viewed over 4 million times, a woman tries to kick an alligator off the road.

Woman Tries Removing Alligator Off Road by Kicking It in Video Viewed Over 4 Million Times

A viral video of a lady kicking an alligator out of a major road it was blocking has become a stark warning to others who stumble across dangerous beasts.

Footage of the encounter was posted on TikTok through the account @kelseym417, better known as Lake Charles, Louisiana, resident Kelsey Marcantel. The video, which has since been viewed over 4.2 million times and liked by more than 71,000 viewers, shows a woman wearing only a tank top, shorts and sneakers taking on the gator.

Her foot collides with the alligator’s open mouth at one point, prompting the monster to bite her in vengeance. The woman then tries to kick the alligator two more times, but backs away as the gator approaches with its jaws bared. Another man approaches the gator with what looks to be a metal pipe in his hand as the video finishes.

Marcantel captioned the video, which was posted alongside the Jackass franchise’s theme song, “Typical day in Louisiana.”

According to KTBC, the video was shot in mid-June and posted earlier this week, amid a spate of vicious alligator attacks across the United States. On Tuesday, a woman’s body pulled from a Florida retention pond was found to have been covered in alligator bites. Shortly after the body’s discovery, her family confirmed that she had died in an alligator attack. Last month, another Florida woman walking her dog was reportedly bitten by a 7-foot alligator.

Many TikTok users expressed their surprise that the woman would take on the alligator in light of the recent attacks in the comments section.

“This animal has one of the most powerful bites among animals. Sure let’s use our foot,” one person reflected. “A dangerous game,” another chimed in.

Alligators like the one on the Lake Charles road should not be approached by untrained civilians, according to a warning from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

“If you see an alligator in a roadway, yard, or other unexpected place, DO NOT attempt to move it,” the department reported. “It is dangerous and illegal for the general public to handle or possess alligators.”