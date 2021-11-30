In a video that has been viewed over 4 million times, a woman secretly gets her grandparents to design her new tattoo.

Viewers couldn’t get enough of a woman who took to TikTok to discuss the healthy inspiration for her newest tattoo. Since it was shared late last week, the video has received over 4.4 million views and 807,000 likes on the platform.

Emily McNeill, a TikTok user, wanted all four of her grandparents to be involved in the design of her newest tattoo, so she created a cunning plan to get their cooperation.

While tattoos are still problematic in certain families, especially among older generations, some acquire tattoos to honor loved ones. “43 percent of people get tattoos to honor their loved ones,” according to Compare Camp, while just “37 percent get tattoos for style and beauty.” Using the video’s on-screen captioning option, McNeill wrote, “I got all of my grandparents to create my new tattoo without their knowing.” “Draw a flower,” she is said to have instructed them. The TikToker then gave each grandma a pencil and a stack of sticky notes in the next pictures. Each grandmother presented their flower to the camera after finishing their artwork.

McNeill went to a tattoo parlor after collecting each of their paintings and videotaped the process of turning the sketches into tattoos. The four flowers, neatly positioned on the inside of her bicep, are permanently inked at the end of the video.

“If you want me to videotape their reactions, like this video,” McNeill said.

McNeill has yet to divulge her grandparents’ reactions, but that hasn’t stopped fans from leaving encouraging notes in the comments area.

@shemart59 wrote, “It’s a great way to keep your grandparents with you forever.” “It’s incredible that you still have all four.” @rebekah fagan remarked, “I wish I had done something like this when I had the chance.”

Many others said they were “sobbing” after watching the video.

Even self-described tattoo haters seemed to be won over by McNeill’s inventive and meaningful design.

Even self-described tattoo haters seemed to be won over by McNeill's inventive and meaningful design.

@pets on set ltd commented, "I HATE tattoos but this is simply lovely." "Consider how nice it will be after they're gone. What a brilliant concept." @jannatabdlh said, "This is the first tattoo I've been infatuated with." "It's fantastic." Others expressed an interest in attempting the strategy.