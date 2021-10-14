In a video that has been viewed over 4 million times, a woman discovers a secret ‘room’ beneath a hotel bed.

Since it was first posted four days ago, a disturbing video purporting to depict a small room concealed beneath the floor of a hotel has amassed a vast audience of 4.6 million people on TikTok. The video, which can be watched here, has over 315,000 likes and thousands of comments, with the TikTok community debating what the terrifying finding actually means.

To begin her video, TikTok user Addison, also known as @addisoncassel on the app, utilizes the text-to-speech feature to explain the events around the discovery. On the video, she says, “I was on my hotel bed when I spotted a cutout in the floor.”

Viewers can see what looks to be a carpeted floor, as well as a “cut” that runs through it. “My grandmother and I were able to open it,” she added, adding that “two layers were covering” the opening.

A pair of hands lifted a wooden plank from the aperture, revealing a dark, unfinished chamber beneath it, according to the video. “There’s a room under our room,” Addison explained, adding that “it’s a one-story motel,” indicating that the discovery was not just another hotel room.

Even though it was just 15 seconds long, the video sparked a heated dispute in the comments section. For example, several viewers were unconcerned about the revelation and gave practical explanations.

@tayistrippin speculated, “Could be a boiler room, or a bomb shelter—especially if it’s an older hotel.”

“It’s a crawl space,” @chachi1183 said, expressing a prevalent theory. “It’s in every hotel,” they continued.

Others, on the other hand, saw parallels between the circumstance and a variety of scary films, including the 2007 horror film Vacancy, among others.

@itsrobertahern wrote, “I once saw a movie about a lunatic motel owner who had underground tunnels to each room and would slaughter them in their sleep.”

“It’s a tunnel for human trafficking or to hide people,” @bigredd618 speculated.

Simply put, @jexclusiveee7 wrote, “I would leave.”

In a follow-up clip, Addison addressed some of these theories. “It’s probably just a crawl area,” she explained, “but there were no pipes or electrical down there.” She went on to say that the underground chamber extended beyond their room, beyond their door, and throughout the motel.

