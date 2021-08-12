In a video that has been viewed over 3 million times, a 96-year-old WWII veteran sings the national anthem.

John Pylman is causing a stir on the internet.

The 96-year-old WWII veteran was recently entrusted with singing the national anthem for the West Michigan Whitecaps, a Minor League Baseball team based in a Grand Rapids suburb, and a video from the event, which can be watched here, has gone viral on social media.

Pylman, a Grand Rapids native, joined the Air Force in 1943 and was stationed in England, according to MLive. He returned to college and went on to become the administrator of Rogers High School in Wyoming, where he worked for 23 years, from 1957 to 1980.

Pylman’s current performance, from an August 5 game, is far not his first time performing the Whitecaps’ opening anthem—a he’s pro, having performed at eight previous games.

Despite not being a trained vocalist, Pylman apparently earned the job after seeing the national anthem performance at a previous Whitecaps game and thinking to himself, “Hey, I could do that.”

He told MLive, “I just want to sing.” “I’m also rather excellent at it.”

In a statement to This website, Whitecaps marketing and fan entertainment manager Ben Love said, “John sang at our ballpark in the past, then took a few years off.” “He called us and said he felt like he still had the energy to do it, and we were overjoyed to see him.”

The veteran appeared to value the gesture, telling MLive, “God has gifted us with this lovely country, let us take care of it.” He went on to say, “It’s worth fighting for.”

After the Whitecaps uploaded it on their official page, the video garnered popularity on Facebook. The video has had over 3.1 million views and approximately 10,000 comments as of this writing.

Many viewers expressed their gratitude for Pylman’s contribution by leaving messages of support on his Facebook page.

One commenter said, “That brought a tear to my eye.”

The performance was described as “extremely emotional” by another audience member.

Pylman told MLive, "I can't believe it," when asked about his video's viral success. "That's how I'm feeling right now—I can't believe it."