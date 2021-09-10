In a video that has been viewed over 200K times, a “dangerous” alligator “comes after” a paddleboarder.

A Florida paddleboarder came dangerously near to colliding with a wild alligator recently.

A gator can be seen gently approaching a woman sitting on her paddleboard in numerous videos posted to Facebook. The gator even tried to devour her board, according to the woman.

Despite the fact that alligator attacks have grown throughout time due to a multitude of circumstances, gators rarely approach humans because they do not consider humans to be prey. With this in mind, the woman suspected that someone was feeding the gator, which is both dangerous and illegal.

The meeting took place in Marion County, Florida, at Silver Springs State Park.

“What are you trying to do to me?” Vicki Reamy Baker posed the question to the gator in a now-viral Facebook video that has over 200,000 views. “How come you’re attempting to bite me?”

The gator floats away from Baker, who is sitting on her board, as she asks her questions.

The gator is inches away from Baker’s board about halfway through the video. It’s unclear whether the gator swims closer to her or Baker swims closer to the gator to get out of the area.

However, she claimed the gator “came after [her]and tried to bite [her]paddleboard” at this time.

“Somebody’s been feeding that gator—makes them really dangerous,” she explains once she’s paddled away.

This website was unable to confirm whether or not the gator is being fed on its own. Baker is correct in one respect: feeding alligators makes them a threat.

Alligators do not perceive humans as prey, according to the Key West Aquarium. However, alligator attacks on humans have grown as a result of habitat degradation and “irresponsible human behavior.”

Harassing gators, approaching them, and feeding them are examples of “irresponsible” conduct.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, wild alligators have an innate phobia of humans. Alligators lose their fear of humans when they are fed. Attacks will occur if that dread is lost.

Florida law restricts alligator feeding to protect both alligators and people.

The alligator in Baker’s films seems to be quite at ease among people. Perhaps it’s a little too cozy.

Baker’s second video shows the gator swimming quietly and confidently right up to him. “Get away from me,” she says twice as the gator gets closer and closer.

