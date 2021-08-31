In a video that has been viewed over 2 million times, a woman tells her parents she is a stripper using PowerPoint.

TikToker @mildwestsami shared a video of her sister announcing to their parents that she works as a stripper on Monday. This, on the other hand, was not your typical heart-to-heart talk. Instead, she chose to deliver the news using one of the most iconic methods available: a PowerPoint presentation. The video, which can be watched here, has already received 2.6 million views and nearly 500,000 likes.

The news arrives at a time when sex labor is at the forefront of public discussion. For example, the membership site OnlyFans stated earlier this month that it would be barring “sexually explicit content,” causing a social media frenzy.

The site, which is almost entirely renowned for hosting adult content and artists, chose to reverse its stance in the face of internet anger, with many calling the decision a clear “attack” on sex workers.

While nationwide discussions concerning sex work are taking place, @mildwestsami’s sister is addressing the issue inside her own family. She is seen in the video standing in front of a PowerPoint presentation captioned “Today I reveal to you a Secret.” Meanwhile, their parents are seated in front of the television. “I enjoy keeping secrets,” their father stated.

“Now, before you start worrying or getting excited, this secret belongs to my life [and]does not effect anyone,” the TikToker’s sister begins her statement. The only reason I’m revealing this is that I want the people I care about and trust to be aware of what’s going on in my life and to accompany me on my journey.”

She continued by moving on to the next slide. “What this secret means is that I am talented, cool, and powerful,” she explained. “What this secret does not imply is that I am expecting a child or that I am in danger.”

She flicks to the next slide with a drumroll and declares, “I’m a stripper!”

“I pole dance and I adore it,” she continues.

However, the presentation does not finish there: The sister of @mildwestsami jumps right into a section called “Frequently Asked Questions,” where she states that the work allows her to “express [herself]safely.”

“It’s a show,” she says. She continues, “Theatrics, if you will.”

Their parents are “the literal greatest,” according to @mildwestsami’s caption on the video, a claim backed up by both of their positive reactions. The parents showed up. This is a condensed version of the information.