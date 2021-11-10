In a video that has been viewed over 13 million times, a Costco shopper is accused of abusing a child.

On TikTok, an unsettling video of a lady allegedly beating her son in a Costco checkout line is circulating, drawing the attention of authorities and governmental institutions. Since it was posted earlier this week, the video has been viewed 13.6 million times, with over 1 million likes and nearly 40,000 comments.

In the United States, child abuse is still a major problem. According to Statista, 656,243 incidences of child abuse were documented in 2019, with neglect being the most common type of abuse—and that statistic doesn’t include the many more cases that go unreported. The research also revealed that in child abuse instances, the most common perpetrator-victim relationship is between a mother and her child.

The video, which TikToker Eileen Molina uploaded, was purportedly shot at a Costco in San Francisco, California. “This lady at Costco started slamming this little kid around and yelling nasty things to him!!” read on-screen captions supplied by Molina. “I’m recording you, lady, [because]this is absolutely abuse,” a claimed Costco employee says off-camera as the woman in question checks out at the cashier. A tiny youngster stands behind the mother, his head down and arms wrapped over his torso. “Do you know what?” the woman asked the worker. “You’re a bully.” “Get out of my face,” says the narrator. Another voice threatened the woman off-camera that they were going to contact the cops. “Honestly, I don’t give a damn what you do,” she answered, shrugging her shoulders.

She then turned her attention to the infant. She yelled at him, “Stop it!” “People are reporting you to the authorities because you’re acting like a moron.” The worker then steps in once more. She informed the woman, “You threw him against the wall and told him you were going to punch him in front of all these people.”

“I did,” the woman acknowledged. “I made a threat to my child.” The mom then picks up her child and carries him away from the situation at the end of the video.

Molina elaborated on what transpired before she began shooting in a follow-up segment. According to her, the woman was enraged because her child had entered the checkout line on the wrong side. “She’s like, ‘Get your a** over here,'” Molina recounted of her mother’s response.

