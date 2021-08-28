In a video that has been viewed 2.3 million times, a man goes on a violent, racist rampage in a Miami airport.

On Friday night, a guy went on a violent, racist tirade in Miami International Airport, hurling insults and stanchions, according to a viral video.

The unmasked man is seen in a heated dispute with an airport official at a gate in the minute-long video, which was posted to Twitter by user @ONLYinDADE on Saturday, as other passengers appear to be waiting for their flights.

The man, who is not identifiable in the video, gets in the face of the staffer and nearly strikes him while spectators look on in disbelief.

He then proceeds to knock over and toss stanchions while yelling obscenities and a racist slur.

“Where are the cops?” A woman may be heard asking the question. “Oh my god,” I exclaimed. Oh, my goodness.”

The man walks away after hurling more expletives, but not before kicking a wet floor sign into the air.

Meanwhile, last night in MIA | #ONLYinDADE pic.twitter.com/QFNogzDYzg

— August 28, 2021, ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE)

The employee had to push him away after he turns around and runs toward him. The employee then appears to hit the man, knocking him to the ground. Following the altercation, a separate video shows the man walking again.

Police reacted and captured the person, the airport stated in a statement to This website.

The statement continued, “We continue to stand firm with Miami-Dade Police in maintaining the security and safety of all areas at MIA.” “At MIA, we don’t allow this kind of behavior.”

In the comments, people expressed their shock and concern at the occurrence, with many suggesting that the man should not be permitted to fly.

“How do I know this guy will not be my seat mate on a subsequent flight?” “I’d like to see a police record and a mug shot of this guy to check whether he was actually charged,” Twitter user @bermudababe76 said.

“Can you fathom thinking it’s acceptable to behave in this manner?” @idtbh1 has been added as a user.

The Miami-Dade Police Department was contacted for additional information Saturday evening, but no response was received by the time of publication. Any responses will be added to this story.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increase in uncivilized behavior in airports and flights. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, 693 rowdy passenger investigations had already been opened as of August 23. This is a condensed version of the information.