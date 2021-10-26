In a video that has been seen over 3 million times, a woman claims she was ‘injection spiked.’

A woman in the United Kingdom posted a video of a bruise she spotted after a night out on TikTok. The video, which has been viewed over 3 million times, was shared by @isabelladortax three days ago and showed a bruise that looked like someone had been “injection spiked.” “I was out on the town, and when I got home, I had the same bruise,” the woman stated in the video. “I still have it.” The film began with television footage of a woman in the United Kingdom who had been nonconsensually injected during a night out. She had a circular bruise with a small dot in the middle where the needle would have been placed.

Isabella pointed to a circular bruise on her calf and stated, “It’s on my leg.” “It’s like a pinpoint with a bruise around it that’s incredibly hard, and I had no idea what it was.” She claimed she didn’t know where she acquired the bruise, but it looked similar to the news footage she stitched at the start of the video.

She explained, “I just believed I’d fallen over and hurt myself.” “Is this true? Is this really going on? Is this something that happens in England?” Isabella wrote in the comments that she only had one beer while out, but that she felt “very nauseous/sick” and had a horrible hangover the next day. She said it happened in the English county of Warwickshire.

Isabella said the physicians couldn’t do anything about the condition in a follow-up video posted the same day.

The on-screen text stated, “Went to the doctors, they told they can’t do anything and to come back in three months to get tested for HIV.”

People being injected boosted while out at nightclubs has been reported to several police departments across the United Kingdom. Priti Patel, the UK’s Home Secretary, asked police to keep her up to date on the rise in injection spiking cases last week.

These stories sparked concerted boycotts at nightclubs across the United Kingdom, fearing that patrons might be non-consensually injected by a stranger and not even realize it.

According to The Independent, one woman, a 19-year-old Nottingham student, believes she was “injection spiked.” This is a condensed version of the information.