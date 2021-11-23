In a video that has been seen over 1 million times, an alleged drunk driver plows into the Jack in the Box restaurant.

A series of TikTok videos went viral after an allegedly inebriated driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into the side of a Jack in the Box restaurant.

Since it was shared over the weekend, the video, submitted by user @dopeface420, has received over 1.4 million views.

The event was captured on film by TikToker @Dopeface420, who saw a man sleeping in his car at the drive-thru before being awakened up and plowing into the building.

The on-screen text said, “Drunk dude falls asleep then crashes into wall of jack in the box.”

The TikToker showed the customer slumped forward in his seat as employees yelled at him to wake up in portion one of the video. Someone eventually approached the truck and began lightly slapping the man’s arm, telling him to wake up.

The man asked the driver, “Hey, want to move forward?” The motorist then started driving forward, with their eyes barely open.

The individual taking the next video dashed over to a restaurant window to reveal that the vehicle had driven straight into a wall.

The person filming said, “He ran into the wall.” “What a f**king moron,” I exclaimed. While the exact location of the video is unknown, the clock indicated that it occurred at 1:45 a.m.

In the third video, an employee dialed 911, and the scene cut to a cop shining a flashlight at the motorist as he tries to find out what happened. @dopeface420 reported in the comments that the driver was arrested for DUI after they phoned the cops.

Many others in the comments section were ready to make light of the issue.

One commenter joked, “When you try to literally drive through the drive thru.”

Others, on the other hand, were more serious, ensuring that the TikToker called the cops to report the motorist for drunk driving before he could damage anyone.

One person commented, “You have no idea how many lives you probably saved that night.”

Others pointed out that this was typical of late-night drive-thrus. At least four different incidents of intoxicated drivers driving into Jack in the Box restaurants have occurred this year alone.

A man was detained in Santa in January. This is a condensed version of the information.