In a video, Taylor Swift pays tribute to Shania Twain while fans guess Easter eggs.

Taylor Swift debuted on TikTok a month ago and has since amassed nearly 200 million views across ten videos. Her most recent video is a tribute to Shania Twain, but many admirers believe there’s more to it.

Swift’s video capitalizes on the “Mama Said” trend, in which TikTokers combine Lukas Graham’s “Mama Said” with visuals of someone who has encouraged them to push boundaries—in this case, singer-songwriter Shania Twain.

Some viewers have deduced a deeper message from the fairly straightforward video, which has amassed nearly 10 million views in only one day. They believe it contains Easter eggs related to the release of Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated album 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

Swift smirks at the camera before flashing images of Twain, and the text on the clip reads, “Country gals can’t go pop.”

“Mama said it was OK, mama said it was absolutely alright,” is heard as images of Twain performing on stage are shown, followed by one of Swift hugging her mother.

The video triggered a frenzy of analysis in the comments section. One person commented, “She’s in the studio, everyone worry.” The background appeared to be the studio of Jack Antonoff, Swift’s long-time partner and producer.

“Um, 1989 was her first truly pop album and her first collaboration with Jack,” another fan said. What exactly does it imply?”

@taylorswift

Getty Images by Jeff Kravitz and Denise Truscello: Learned from the greatest #mamasaid #swifttok @shaniatwain

♬ Lukas Graham’s “Mama Said”

Many TikTok users assumed Swift’s reference to a journey from country to pop was a hint that 1989, which was released in October 2014, would be her next re-recorded album, as part of her ongoing project to re-record all of her albums while signed to Big Machine Records in order to reclaim control of her masters.

Red (Taylor’s Version) was intended to follow, with a November 19 release date set, but recent signals from the singer imply that may no longer be the case.

She posted on a TikTok video that shows her becoming distracted, “You make a date in November with Red but then someone mentions 1989.” Swift winks at the camera towards the end of this video, which was released on September 17.

There is only one supporter. This is a condensed version of the information.