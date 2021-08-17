In a video released by police, a woman can be heard screaming for help inside a van.

Los Angeles police are looking a video that was shared on social media late last week that appeared to show a woman begging for help inside a van.

A woman could be heard pleading for “help” as she shouted with a man in a van parked on the side of the road in a video shared to the social news site Reddit on Friday.

The footage, which appeared to be made from a balcony above the van, was captured at a distance that prevented the license plate from being seen or anyone inside the vehicle from being identified.

Following that, the woman could be heard yelling, “Somebody help me!” The man who recorded the video unsuccessfully pushed a passing vehicle to stop and cried, “Why are you doing this?” before the driver closed the door and drove away from the scene.

The man who shot the video also told an unidentified second individual that he wanted to call the cops but couldn’t since he was photographing the vehicle.

The original video and the user who uploaded it have since been removed from the internet, but the tape was shared on social media by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Monday evening as part of a plea for public assistance in finding the vehicle.

The police acknowledged that they are asking for any information from the public regarding the car in a caption accompanying the video, which they described as “graphic,” released to the department’s Twitter account on Monday evening.

The sheriff’s department added, “Detectives from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are seeking for the public’s assistance in identifying the car and any information about the passengers of the vehicle in the video.”

If you have any identifying information, please contact Detective David Nisenoff at 661-799-5805. The vehicle description can be seen in the #LASD Attempt to ID Bulletin. pic.twitter.com/nQeu9BiDwH

August 16, 2021 — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ)

Sheriff Alex Villanueva verified the event occurred in the early hours of the morning on August 12 near the intersection of Calgrove Boulevard and Creekside Drive in Newhall, California, in a separate special advisory.

The authorities explained the situation. This is a condensed version of the information.