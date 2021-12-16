In a ‘vicious’ pub attack, a man was gravely injured.

A man has multiple “severe” injuries after a “vicious” group assault in an Everton pub.

Following the assault at the Valley Guesthouse on St Domingo Road, Merseyside Police have released pictures of two males they believe may have information.

The assault occurred approximately 1.20 a.m. on Saturday, October 30th, following a fight involving many patrons at the pub.

After being assaulted by a bunch of individuals, the victim had serious injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Officers conducted extensive CCTV and witness inquiries after the attack was reported, and detectives have today released pictures of two men they believe can assist with the inquiry.

“This was a brutal attack by numerous men that left the victim stunned and bewildered with multiple critical injuries,” Detective Inspector Chris Saidi said.

“I’m pleading with anyone who knows who these folks are to come forward. We believe they may have crucial information for our ongoing investigations.

“The incident occurred at a busy hour of the night, when the pub would have been packed.”

“If you were at the Valley Guesthouse or nearby at around 1.15 a.m. on Saturday morning and witnessed the incident or anything suspicious, or if you have obtained photographs of the group of males, please call police immediately.”

Anyone with information on this event should contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, using the reference number 21000753217.

You can also offer information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out an online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.

