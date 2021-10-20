In a vicious gang attack, a man was stabbed in the back.

In Everton, a man was stabbed in the back and legs by a group of males.

In the early hours of Tuesday, October 19, police were dispatched to Fox Street in response to reports of a stabbing.

When emergency crews arrived at 2.45 a.m., they discovered a 26-year-old man had been assaulted.

A teen was ‘brutally’ hit with a hammer by five males.

The victim was allegedly assaulted by several men before the thugs fled in a dark-colored sedan, according to detectives.

The 26-year-old male was transported to the hospital from the scene, where stab wounds to his back and legs are being treated.

Police have described his condition as severe but stable.

A local resident told The Washington Newsday that they awoke at 4 a.m. on the morning of the attack and observed “about five ambulances and 15 police cars.”

They also claimed to have seen forensic officers on the scene.

Police have stated that they are conducting an investigation to determine the circumstances, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact them.

“We are carrying out extensive investigations into this assault,” Detective Inspector Jennie Beck said. “We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the event or any suspicious behavior in the area of Fox Street at the time.”

“This assault has put a young man in critical condition in the hospital, demonstrating once again the catastrophic repercussions of carrying knives in our neighborhoods.”

“Those who carry, store, and use knives to cause harm will not be tolerated here in Merseyside, and our officers will continue to conduct warrants, stop checks, land searches, and other proactive activity to remove knives from circulation and bring those who store, carry, and use them before the courts.”

“I’m appealing to anyone with knowledge regarding knife crime in Merseyside, particularly this incident, to please contact me.” You may reach @MerPolCC on 101, mentioning ref 21000725497, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously.”