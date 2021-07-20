In a vicious attack, a pet dog crushes the facial bones of an 11-year-old boy; the victim is critically injured.

On Monday, an 11-year-old child was seriously injured after being attacked by a pet dog while playing in front of his house.

The pit bull broke the child’s facial bones and caused significant damage to his head, neck, thighs, and hand.

According to local media Pink City Post, the youngster, Vishal Meena, got at least 32 bite wounds on his body. The victim’s landlord owned the dog. The incident occurred in Rajasthan, a state in western India.

When the dog entered the boy’s backyard on Monday, it was not on a leash. When Meena’s mother heard her son plead for help, she dashed outdoors. In the courtyard, she watched the dog attack the toddler. She transported the boy to a local hospital after rescuing him from the dog.

The infant was transferred to another hospital after first care. His condition, according to doctors, was critical. The dog was taken into custody by the local animal control department.

“For the next two days, the dog will be kept under watch. “We will take our next step based on the doctor’s advice,” Rajesh Gupta, an in-charge at the Greater Municipal Corporation’s animal control branch, told the Times of India.

Pit bulls are a dangerous breed that is frequently used as a guard dog.

“We always advise individuals against getting aggressive dog breeds for their homes. The behavior of these exotic breeds is unpredictable, posing a constant threat to owners and those living in the vicinity, according to veterinary doctor Arvin Mathur.

The landlord was the subject of a police report.

“Breeders are selling these dogs to make money. The Kennel Club of India does not recognize pit bulls (KCI). Shubhamoy Kumar, secretary of the animal conservation organization People for Earth, said, “The administration should take action against all breeders and owners.”