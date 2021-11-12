In a Veterans Day video shot in a room that resembles the Oval Office, Trump says, “We’ll Be Back.”

Former President Donald Trump delivered a Veterans Day address from a chamber that resembled the Oval Office, promising that “we’ll be back stronger than ever.”

During a video, Trump stated, “On this Veterans Day, I’d want to pay respect to all of those wonderful people—and you are indeed incredible people—who serve so well, so strong, and so strongly in the United States Armed Forces.” “We love you, our country admires you, the rest of the world admires you, and we will return.” He went on to say, “Our country has through a lot. It’s been really difficult for you to watch what you’ve had to watch over the last few months. However, our country will rise again, and we will be stronger than ever. Happy Veterans Day, everyone. Thank you very much.” For the duration of the 38-second video, which appeared to have been filmed in a space that looked like the White House’s Oval Office, Trump sat behind a large desk wearing a dark suit and red tie.

A telephone was placed on the desk to Trump’s right, and an American flag was positioned behind the former president’s right shoulder, as it was in the Oval Office. However, unlike the real Oval Office, there were no windows behind the desk, which were replaced with a small set of white blinds that looked like a closet door. The location of Trump’s videotaping remains unknown.

Trump supporters chastised former Vice President Joe Biden earlier this year for appearing in films shot in a “fake Oval Office.” The movies were actually shot from a set in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, which is part of the White House complex.

During their respective presidencies, Trump and former President Barack Obama appeared in the same room to make announcements, however the space was outfitted differently.

Trump did not give a speech on Veterans Day in 2020, his final full year in the White House, from the real Oval Office or anyplace else. Biden’s 2020 presidential election was called just days before the holiday, and the former president remained tight-lipped at the moment, refusing to concede.

Trump has maintained, without evidence, that the election was “taken” from him since then. This is a condensed version of the information.