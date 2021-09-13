In a Vaccine Rally Assault, a Penn State professor allegedly leaves a man with a bloody nose.

After allegedly punching a counter-protester during a vaccine rally in August, a Pennsylvania State University professor has been charged.

According to the Centre Daily Times, Walter Oliver Baker, a 36-year-old assistant professor of English and African American studies, has been charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct, and harassment.

According to the Daily Times, during a rally on August 27 in support of a campus-wide vaccine mandate, Baker allegedly approached a counter-protester and tried to violently seize his placard, dragging him to the ground and hurting him.

According to the Daily Times, the counter-protester had a bloody nose and blood on his shirt after the altercation, and he told police that Baker’s shoulder had made contact with his face. The University Ambulance Service evaluated him and sent him to Mount Nittany Medical Center for additional treatment.

In a statement to This website, Baker’s attorney, Julian Allatt, said the charge is “one-sided” and that Baker did not pull the counter-protester to the ground.

“Unfortunately, the criminal complaint filed by Penn State University Police in this matter contains a one-sided version of events that characterizes Professor Baker’s alleged actions without reference to the antagonistic, menacing, and aggressive behavior of an individual who attended a peaceful rally with the express purpose of causing disruption,” according to the statement.

Other participants, according to Allatt, watched the counter-protesters “aggressively banging into individuals and causing a tremendous disruption.”

“Many people have expressed their worry of this person’s acts and intentions. Professor Baker attempted to peacefully divert this individual away from the throng and to a location where other counter-protesters were present, according to the statement.

He went on to say that Baker’s “attempts to deescalate the situation and direct the counter-protester away from the rally to a safe location led to a momentary scuffle that began when this individual put his shoulder into Professor Baker’s chest and attempted to force his way through the crowd led to a momentary scuffle that began when this individual put his shoulder into Professor Baker’s chest and attempted to force his way through the crowd.”

The preliminary hearing for Baker is set on October 13th.

The counter-sign protester’s reportedly included “shut the f*** up liberal” among other memes, tweets, and sayings. He claimed he was there to peacefully oppose the vaccine mandate.

Coalition for a Just University, a faculty-led organization, staged the rally. A total of 150 persons attended. This is a condensed version of the information.