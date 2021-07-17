In a “unprovoked” street incident, a gang of ten assailants “kicked a man unconscious.”

In an unprovoked incident, a guy walking home after the England match on Sunday night was said to have been “kicked unconscious.”

The attack, which occurred in Warrington about 11.15 p.m. on Sunday (July 11), is being investigated by police.

After complaints of a “altercation” involving many persons outside Costa Coffee on London Road in Stockton Heath, emergency services were dispatched.

A 22-year-old male was rushed to the hospital with major facial injuries and is still there.

Following the attack, the man’s mother posted on Facebook that he was the victim of a “unprovoked assault” by a band of roughly ten youths on motorcycles.

She claimed her son was “kicked senseless,” and that even when his friend tried to drag him away, the gang pursued him, leaving him with “severe facial injuries.”

The mother went on to say that her kid had to have surgery and cautioned other parents that “your innocent child might be next” and that her son was “simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

The man’s mother thanked numerous strangers, including an off-duty nurse, for helping her son after the attack.

Cheshire Police are investigating the alleged assault and have issued a public call for information.

“Police were called to London Road in Stockton Heath at 11.15pm on Sunday 11 July following reports of an assault,” a spokesperson for the force said.

“A number of persons are alleged to have been involved in a road brawl that resulted in a guy suffering serious facial injuries.

“He was rushed to the hospital and is in a critical but stable condition.”

Anyone with information should call Cheshire Constabulary on 101 and mention IML 1035067.