In a ‘unprovoked attack,’ a man walking with his daughter was punched to the ground.

In a ‘unprovoked’ attack, a dad leaving a Merseyside train station with his daughter was punched.

The victim, a guy in his 60s, was knocked to the ground after being punched in the face by an unknown individual at Whiston train station.

He had been traveling with his daughter on the Liverpool Lime Street to Wigan train and was about to leave the station when the incident occurred at 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, August 28.

After the attack, police are looking for witnesses. The man suffered face injuries as a result of the attack.

The assailant is described as white, 6ft – 6ft 1in tall, with short dark brown hair and dressed in a white long sleeved shirt, black trousers, and black shoes.

An investigation is underway, and CCTV searches have been conducted in the surrounding area.

“This was an unprovoked attack on an elderly guy who suffered a facial injury,” Detective Inspector Leanne Hobin said.

“At this moment, it is unclear whether the individual who assaulted him was on the same train, but I would urge anyone who was in or around Whiston train station around 11.40pm on August 28th who believes they witnessed something to contact us.

“I’d also ask anyone who recognizes the man’s description.

“Did you happen to be a taxi driver picking up or dropping off at the station that night, and your dash cam captured something significant? Please step forward and inform us.”

Anyone with information can contact @MerPolCC or CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 and provide the reference number 21000605245.