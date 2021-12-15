In a ‘unforgettable’ Christmas Day spectacle, Emmerdale’s Woolpack is due to go up in flames.

Emmerdale is set to have a spectacular Christmas Day, with first look images showing a terrible explosion ripping through the Woolpack pub.

In recent months, the Dingles and Al Chapman have been engaged in a contentious dispute for ownership of the renowned bar.

Michael Wildman’s character was successful in becoming a partner in The Woolpack as part of his plan to turn the restaurant into luxury flats.

His nefarious ambitions were revealed in last night’s show, when he destroyed Marlon’s Champagne promotion in order to irritate Chas.

Chas broke a bottle of Champagne in the bar before lashing out at Nicola in front of Officer Swirling, proving his plan worked.

Al concluded the episode by laughing off Cain’s threats, confident that his plan to take over the pub is about to be realized.

The preview graphics for the dramatic Christmas Day episode, on the other hand, suggest that things may not go as smoothly as Al anticipates.

The fire also raises concerns about what will happen to joint owners Marlon and Chas if their business is likely to burn down.

Emmerdale’s producer has warned that the fire is only the beginning of the drama that will engulf the Yorkshire village in the soap’s Christmas episode.

“It’s not just the Woolpack that goes up in flames on Christmas Day, as secrets and lies rip through the lives of some of our much-loved townsfolk, making it a Christmas they’ll never forget,” Kate Brooks said.