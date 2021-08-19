In a U-turn, the New Orleans Saints will issue refunds to ticket holders who have not been vaccinated.

The New Orleans Saints announced on Thursday that unvaccinated fans with NFL season tickets will be eligible for refunds, reversing a ban imposed earlier this week.

The Saints said on Tuesday that fans who do not comply with this year’s COVID-19 requirements would not be refunded. Those who want to attend games must either be vaccinated or show documentation of a recent COVID-19 test that was negative. Officials with the Saints urged that supporters who did not intend to follow the regulations sell their tickets on a third-party website.

The team, though, indicated in a statement on Thursday that reimbursements will be available this season.

“As of Thursday morning, we had received less than 120 requests for ticket refunds, and in response to media inquiries and recent articles about refund policies, we have received thousands of calls from interested fans wanting to purchase any season tickets made available by current season ticket holders seeking refunds,” according to the statement.

“Rather than seeing these additional tickets made accessible to visiting fans via the secondary market, we prefer to have these loyal fans in the seats,” it stated.

The deadline for individuals seeking refunds, according to the team, is August 24.

According to the statement, “at their request, we will terminate their accounts and issue a refund.”

Given that the football season is set to begin next week, the team said it will endeavor to “speed up this procedure.”

The team claimed earlier this month that it will be able to fill its 75,000-seat stadium, Caesars Superdome, this season.

The organization chose to offer refunds or “rollover accounts to the next season” last season because it understood “government regulations would not enable us to fulfill a full season of attendance,” according to the statement.

The Louisiana attorney general, Jeff Landry, reacted angrily to the Saints’ statement earlier this week that no refunds would be given.

“This is totally disgusting, @Saints! With rules like those, taxpayers should not continue to subsidize your initiatives. He added on Twitter, “I ask on @LATreasury and my fellow Bond Commission members to oppose any proposal for the Dome unless these ticket holders are refunded or given the option to opt out.”