In a two-hour fuel line, Deliveroo brings a cheeky Nando’s to the driver.

After a two-hour wait for fuel, a hungry driver requested a Nando’s to be delivered right to her car, her fellow drivers burst out laughing.

During the current fuel crisis, Lily Potkin, 40, found herself stuck in “the mother of all lineups” while trying to fill up her car on Tuesday lunchtime.

But, as she waited, the mother of three became hungry, prompting her to order a Nando’s chicken wrap and peri-peri fries from Deliveroo and have them delivered to her car.

“It was extremely funny,” Ms Potkin remarked. The mood changed as the people behind me witnessed him deliver it.

“I could see everyone in the room busting up behind me. They were giggling uncontrollably.”

While waiting in the queue in Kingsbury, north-west London, she was also visited by her aunt, who lives down the road and brought her more goodies.

“I joined the line just before lunchtime,” she added. My automobile was at a standstill, and I needed to get the kids to school.

“As I sat there feeling hungry, everything in me was screaming, ‘Go home, you idiot.’

“Getting around one side of a roundabout took me an hour.

“I sat there and grew pretty hungry thinking about what my spouse was having for lunch.

“Because the traffic was so slow, I figured I could order a Deliveroo from where I was.”

“I pushed the delivery pin a little further down the road, and he pulled up right in front of my window.”

Ms Potkin, who works in technology, documented her Nando’s delivery on Twitter, calling herself a “genius” for ordering through Deliveroo.

Others lauded her as a “amazing hero” and thanked her for brightening their day on social media.

“You are an incredible hero!” Helen Carr exclaimed. Congratulations on the Nando’s, your wonderful aunt, and the gas.”

“Fantastic!” exclaimed Jodie. Congratulations on finally receiving fuel! The Nando’s and Auntie meal deliveries were brilliant.”