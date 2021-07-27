In a TV-sized box, Amazon sends vitamins and skewers.

A customer on Amazon was taken aback when a little bag of vitamins he ordered arrived in a carton the size of a television.

The 3in tall plastic tub of health supplements, as well as a bundle of BBQ skewers, were wrapped in 10ft of paper and put inside the 3ft by 2ft package, which was about the size of a small TV.

“It was like a magician’s continuous handkerchief trick till I finally reached to the bottom of the box and found the vitamins and skewers,” said buyer Mark Reid, 55.

“I couldn’t believe how much packaging they’d used for two really modest goods.

“It’s likely that the box and paper weighed more than the tablets and skewers.”

Mark, a secondary school teacher, placed an order for 120 vitamin D3 pills for £7.95, as well as a set of 12 beef skewers for £7.49.

On July 15, they arrived at his home in Alnwick, Northumberland.

“At first, I believed I’d received the wrong delivery and contacted the neighbors, but they stated they hadn’t ordered anything,” the father of two continued.

“When I opened the box, it was stuffed with paper.

“It seemed like a lot of paper was wasted for two rather small and light products.

“I repurposed the box and paper, but that’s beside the point. These huge corporations should lead by example.”

“We continue to pursue multi-year waste reduction programs – e-commerce ready packaging and Amazon Frustration-Free Packaging – to promote easy-to-open, 100% recyclable packaging and to ship products in their own packages without additional shipping boxes,” an Amazon spokesman said.

“These efforts aim to eliminate hard plastic ‘clamshell’ containers and plastic-coated wire ties, which are routinely used in toy packaging.

“Over the years, these activities have expanded to include over 1.2 million goods, resulting in the removal of over 36,000 tons of superfluous packaging in 2015.”