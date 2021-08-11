In a triple murder-suicide in Pennsylvania, a man sets fire to his house, killing his son and two grandchildren.

According to investigators, a guy in Pennsylvania killed his son and two grandchildren by setting fire to their home while they were asleep inside.

The 67-year-old male, Jafar Afshar, was also killed in the fire. His death was determined to be a suicide. The triple murder-suicide occurred in a Steelton flat on Friday.

Jafar killed his son, 36-year-old Saeed Afshar, and two grandkids, an 8-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl, by putting accelerant inside the house and lighting it, Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick said at a press conference Tuesday.

The deaths were judged homicides by the corner. Thermal burns and smoke inhalation were apparently the causes of death, according to Penn Live.

According to WGAL, authorities did not divulge the motivation for the deaths, but Hetrick stated that Jafar Afshar was exhibiting “strange behavior” before to the fire. The children’s identities have not been revealed.

The mother of the children has started an online fundraiser. The mother’s whereabouts at the time of the occurrence are unknown.

“On Friday, August 6th, a terrible tragedy struck our family when my cousin’s 8-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter died in a fire inside their home. We are all crushed by this loss and are doing everything we can to assist my cousin and her family through this difficult time. Both monetarily and emotionally,” the GoFundMe page’s creator stated.

The triple homicide is the first in Dauphin County in 20 years.

A guy fatally shot his two children before setting fire to their home last month. The man then shot himself in the head. When the Kuhl House Fire Department came, they discovered three bodies in different rooms.

If you’re thinking about suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for free, confidential counseling. Call 1-800-273-8255 for more information. The line is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.