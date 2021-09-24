In a transphobic incident, a woman was kicked and dragged to the ground.

On Friday morning, September 24, a transphobic hate crime occurred outside the city center Heaven Nightclub in Liverpool’s “gay town.”

A 32-year-old male from Kensington was arrested on suspicion of Section 39 Assault after police received a report about 7.10 a.m.

Officers have taken the man into custody and will question him.

“It was alleged that, during an incident, the woman was hauled to the ground by a male who then kicked her,” a police spokesperson told The Washington Newsday.

“It was also stated that the man made a transphobic remark to her.

“No injuries have been recorded, and investigations are ongoing to determine the entire circumstances of the incident,” they stated.

After a summer of brutal homophobic and transphobic attacks in Liverpool, demonstrators marched through the city center on September 18 to ‘Reclaim Pride’ from corporate interests.

Hate crimes, which have been on the rise in recent years, sparked outrage and criticism earlier this year.

“We are in the very early stages of an investigation into an incident this morning, and we would want anyone who was in the Victoria Street area at the time of the incident to come forward,” Detective Inspector Steven O’Neill said.

“We are examining this event as a hate crime due to the nature of the remarks thrown at the victim.

“It is disgusting to consider that anyone could be subjected to verbal and physical violence merely because of their gender identity or sexual orientation, and we will not tolerate it.

“Although we have made one arrest, our investigations are ongoing, and if you see anything or anyone suspect, please notify us; the information you have could be crucial to our investigations.

“Please get in touch with us, whether you tell us personally or anonymously through Crimestoppers, so we can take action.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to encourage any Merseyside hate crime victim to come forward.”

