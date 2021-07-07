In a train station robbery, a thug threatened a security guard with a hammer.

A 37-year-old man was sentenced to prison for his role in an armed robbery in which a G4S security guard was threatened with a hammer.

A week before the robbery, John Manville plotted the robbery by following the G4S security van in a stolen car with a cloned plate.

Manville and another guy then struck at Prescot station on January 28, 2019.

They demanded the cash that the victim had picked up minutes before, wearing balaclavas and wielding a hammer.

Fearing for his life, the security guard instantly handed it over, and the two thugs rushed away from the scene.

A balaclava was discovered during a search of Manville’s home after information obtained through a media appeal quickly identified him as one of the criminals.

On Monday (July 5), Manville, of Mardale Road, Huyton, pleaded guilty to armed robbery and car theft and was sentenced to five years in prison at Liverpool Crown Court.

DS Gemma Jones of the British Transport Police said: “This was a complicated investigation that, owing to the team’s efforts, forced Manville to enter a guilty plea.

“This was a horrific situation for the victim, who was left traumatized as a result of what had occurred.

“On the train, robbery and violent crime have no place. The punishment sends a strong message about the repercussions of criminal behavior.”