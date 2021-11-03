In a traffic stop, a Maserati driver claimed cops treated him “like a sport.”

When police stopped over a corporate director driving his fancy Maserati, he refused to take a breath test.

When Simon Meredith of Stockton Heath in Warrington was hauled over in Salford, he told a judge that he believed police treated him “like sport.”

Officers assumed the 53-year-old was speeding and pulled him over in his black Ghibli V6 Auto with personalised plates.

Parts of Merseyside might be underwater in ten years, according to a map shown at COP26.

Meredith said “I don’t understand” when asked to submit a roadside breath sample, but was handcuffed anyhow.

He was later charged with failing to produce a breath sample and now faces a mandatory driving prohibition.

Meredith, who previously ran a freight company, admitted the allegation but said he had no idea refusing a breath test was a crime, accusing officers of putting him under “pressure” and questioning if he “needed” his sports car for work.

“It is his case, and in his opinion he simply did not grasp what was going on,” his lawyer, Judith Hawkins, said. It is not the officers’ fault; they have a script to follow, and police officers are unable to actively aid anyone who come into contact with them in these situations.

‘I don’t understand the conditions around agreeing to produce a specimen,’ he told them.

“However, he believed there was an option, and he is unaware of the consequences of failing to provide.” It’s reasonable to assume he was put under duress, and he believed his car was being used for sport. He was asked what he worked for a living and whether or not he needed his car to get to and from work.” A police patrol in Salford, Greater Manchester, observed the black Maserati approaching them at 12.35 a.m. on August 14 this year, with the driver “looking” to be driving at excessive speed.

Officers arrived and triggered the emergency equipment before speaking with Meredith, who had “glazed” eyes and was a “bit shaky on his feet” but could walk unassisted.

“My client is a man,” Miss Hawkins said at the hearing.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”