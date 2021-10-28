In a traffic stop, a man was discovered with $5,000 in cash and a revolver.

After a random stop, a man was discovered in his car with £5k in cash and a gun.

Officers on patrol in Kirkby stopped John Wayne Cass’ car on Whitfield Drive in’suspicious circumstances,’ according to police.

A search was conducted, and approximately £5,000 in cash and a gun were discovered.

Mr Cass, of Westvale’s William Roberts Avenue, was arrested and taken into jail for interrogation at the time.

He was charged with criminal property possession, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, conspiracy to supply cannabis, and possession of a handgun since then.

On Wednesday, October 27, Cass appeared in court and was remanded in custody to appear at a later date.

The probe is part of Operation Venetic, an international investigation into mobile encryption.

