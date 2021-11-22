In a town where youngsters are ‘sobbing their hearts out’ for food, life is hard.

People in a Lancashire town have been “crying out their hearts” for aid with basic requirements like food and baby nappies.

According to Lancashire Live, Skelmersdale is unique in that it contains both highly destitute sections and areas where people are usually well-off.

Margaret Highton, director of Evermoor Hub in Digmoor, which runs a community shop and food bank, said she’d seen three ‘desperate’ instances at the food bank this week alone, and that the region required more support.

“There are new residences, but no amenities, such as a sports center or a place for kids to go,” she explained. Skem is a lovely area, and we have the Beacon, but there’s nothing to do there. The bus service is poor, and come the winter, there’s nothing left for you in Skem.” She claimed she had observed three desperate situations among the people who had gone to the office seeking help this week, citing how the centre had helped 650 people last Christmas by offering toys and food.

“People have been bawling their hearts out,” she continued. A young woman was crying since she didn’t have any nappies for her baby. She had come in for a food package and was cramming it into her lips.

“The baby was about six months old at the time; it’s a typical occurrence.” In the last week, we’ve seen three desperate situations, including a young man who hadn’t eaten in two days.” “The government should step forward and give more cash to the municipality,” she added, adding that local businesses were very kind. “I dread going out because there are too many kids standing around smoking pot,” Digmoor resident and mother of two Sam Rimmer said. Give the kids a place to go; invest in their education and extracurricular activities.” The Consumer Data Research Centre (CDRC) created a map that depicted the disparity between the town’s most affluent regions and those most affected by deprivation.

Skelmersdale's deprivation levels are revealed to be significant in some areas.