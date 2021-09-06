In a town center collision, a cyclist sustains significant injuries.

Following a severe incident on Saturday night, a section of the main route through Southport town centre was closed.

Police shut Lord Street for almost 90 minutes while emergency services dealt with an accident.

Just before 11.30 p.m., a Toyota Prius collided with a bike near the intersection of Lord Street and Nevill Street.

The cyclist was rushed to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, according to Merseyside Police.

Around 1 a.m., Lord Street reopened to traffic.

Merseyside Police may be reached at 101 if anyone has information regarding the crash.

