In a touching statement, the father of Emmerdale’s April and Corrie siblings Hope and Joseph says he’s’so proud.’

April Windsor’s father, as well as Hope Stape and Joseph Brown from Coronation Street, has expressed his pride in their acting abilities.

Isabella and William Flanagan are real-life twins who appear on Coronation Street as cousins.

Isabella portrays Hope Stape, the daughter of John and Fiz Stape, while William plays Joseph Brown, the son of Chesney Brown and Katy Armstrong, who is Hope’s cousin.

Their older sister, Amelia Flanagan, plays April Windsor, the daughter of Donna Windsor and Marlon Dingle in Emmerdale, so it must run in the family.

In recent weeks, both Isabella and Amelia have addressed difficult storylines.

April has been the target of some nasty online harassment in Emmerdale.

After the tragic death of schoolgirl Leanna Cavanagh rekindled her own memories of losing her mother, she created a social media site dedicated to mourning.

Hope has been behaving out on Coronation Street after learning that her stepfather Tyrone is expecting a child with his new partner Alina.

Hope set fire to their flat in an attempt to harm Alina.

While Fiz was initially held responsible, Tyrone quickly discovered that Hope had stolen the keys to their flat and set fire to it.

“So proud of these two this week, portraying such different roles, both with significant plots, and both doing such a terrific job,” their father Chris Flanagan tweeted of their performances.

“Thank you very much for all of your kind words!”