In a touching essay, Cheryl Cole reveals why she has ‘taken a sabbatical.’

Cheryl Cole has addressed why she has “taken a break” in recent months to her adoring followers.

Cheryl, 38, created a BBC podcast called You, Me, and R&B earlier this year, in which she shared memories from her childhood and her love of R&B music with listeners.

Cheryl’s “nostalgic R&B anthems picked by Cheryl soundtrack some of her most prominent memories as she goes through heartbreak, love, and the songs that healed her soul,” according to the BBC at the time of its release.

However, after only a few episodes, the show terminated abruptly and is no longer available online.

Cheryl addressed her absence in a post on her Instagram story to her numerous admirers.

According to the former member of Girls Aloud, “Hello there. I hope you’re all having a wonderful time!” I saw some of your letters concerning the BBC Sounds podcast and wanted to let you know that I chose not to record the last few episodes.

“It was supposed to be recorded around the time of Sarah’s death. I took a sabbatical from everything, including the series, at the time, and it didn’t feel right to go back to it.” Sarah, Cheryl’s former bandmate, died in September of this year at the age of 39.

Marie’s death after a fight with breast cancer brought “great grief,” according to a message on the singer’s Instagram page.

Cheryl posted on Instagram at the time: “Despite the fact that we knew this day would come, I am still speechless that our beautiful, one-of-a-kind, wacky, quirky, loving, and soft-hearted girl has passed away.

“I adore you, Sarah… good-bye.”

The actress thanked her fans for their support today (Friday) on Instagram, writing: “I hope you understand, and I appreciate all of your love and support over the last few months.

“Cheryl x” is a nickname for Cheryl.