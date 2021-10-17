In a TikTok video viewed 1 million times, a woman brings a microphone onto a plane to rant about COVID.

In a popular TikTok video that had been viewed over 1 million times by Sunday afternoon, a woman carried a microphone onto an airplane to go on a tirade about the COVID-19 outbreak.

Jawny, a self-described singer-songwriter, shared the video on TikTok on Saturday, writing, “I bought in flight wifi only to post this.”

The video begins with an unidentified woman standing in the plane’s aisle, fussing with a flight attendant over her inability to use her microphone.

“I had brought my microphone with me. I’m going to make advantage of it “While the flight attendant motions for her to take a seat, she says.

To the dismay of the other passengers, she then proceeds to reveal to the entire plane what she believes to be the beginnings of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic began because mankind had lost a small amount of trust,” she explains.

Flight attendants and other passengers try to get her to take her seat as she speaks, but she refuses. “Ma’am, you want the attention,” one passenger can be heard shouting. “You’re going to cuff me?” she yells as the flight attendant appears to threaten her with being handcuffed if she does not obey. She stated, “I don’t need to be handcuffed.” “I’m entirely innocuous. Also, I believe you’re all loving it because, as I already stated, I’m not bad-looking.” “The reason the pandemic started is because nobody here has any faith because you’re all stuck to your stupid devices and you don’t even know what reality is anymore,” she says as a flight attendant drags her away from the aisle. “My dog has better sense than any of you,” she says as she snatches her suitcase and appears to be brought to the back of the plane. Users on TikTok rushed to the comments section to express their feelings on the issue.

@jatpover30fantoms wrote, “That no fly list going to be so long it’ll look like a CVS receipt.”

@its me nicki and ari commented, “I feel so awful for flight attendants right now.” “All I’ve heard lately is horror stories.” Since the beginning, reports of rowdy passengers on airlines have increased dramatically. This is a condensed version of the information.